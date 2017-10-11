Phyllis J. Tyner 91, of St. Mary’s County passed on Tuesday October 10, 2017 in St. Mary’s Hospital, LeonardTown, Maryland. Born in Binghamton, New York, She was a daughter of the late Paul E. and Madeline (Rotzel) Wood. She was the beloved wife of the late John T. Tyner Jr. who passed in 2004.

She enjoyed yard sales and was a great friend to the Amish. Survivors include three sons, Michael (Becky), Francis (Sylvia), and Matt (Cori), 12 Grandchildren, Several Great Grandchildren and Great Great Grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by a son, John T. Tyner III.