Nancy Darlene Gardner

On October, 9th, 2017. The good Lord called her home to be with the Angels and the comforts of eternal peace.

Born to the late Harold and Gloria Davis in Takoma Park, MD. on 10-12-1943. She is also predeceased by her husband Edward J. Gardner III and her beloved grandson Thomas D. Gardner. She leaves behind her long time companion Donald Payne, Mineral, Va., loving sister Kathy Rondell (Richard), Tryon, N.C., her six beautiful children; Sean P. Gardner, Sr., (Beverly), Michael S. Gardner, Sr., (Janet), Kevin D. Gardner, (Kelly), Edward J. Gardner IV, Lisa M. Gardner, John C. Gardner, (13) Grandchildren, (12) Great Grandchildren.

She was a simple hardworking woman with a big heart and personality. Very strong willed, stubborn, and unfiltered, but very loving and caring. She welcomed all walks of life into her home with open arms. She would feed and comfort anyone. She leaves behind her beloved yorkies and laborador. These pups gave her so much happiness and joy. She had a true passion and gift for gardening.

She loved the challenge of diagnosing a plant problem and then watching it thrive into a beautiful blossom. She had other hobbies such as painting and her coloring books. She enjoyed making things that brought beauty into the scenery. She will be truly missed by all. May she enjoy her eternal peace among the Angels. Until we see each other again. We Love you Mom!