John C. “J.C.” Bumpus, 84

October 11, 2017

John C. “J.C.” Bumpus, 84, of Huntingtown, Maryland passed away on Monday October 9th, 2017 at home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Sebree, Kentucky, he was a son of the late Sal and Doris (Fulcher) Bumpus. He was the beloved husband of Mazie (Powell) Bumpus.

He was a veteran of the United States Navy, retiring after serving 22 years. He loved sports following all of the local teams. Along with his wife, he is survived by a daughter Carol Hurley (Robert), a son Ron Leggett, two grandsons, Robert Hurley Jr., Mark Hurley, and one Great Grandson Robert Hurley III.

Interment and graveside services will be at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington VA.

