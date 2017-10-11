Bonnie Harvey Beckett, 74, of Clinton, MD passed away on Sunday, October 8, 2017.

Born in Salem, VA to the late Iver Gertrude Stuart and Otis Robert Stuart.

Beloved wife of the late George Leo Beckett. Formerly married to Frank Everett Harvey. She is survived by her four children, Everett Harvey of Beltsville, MD, Christopher Harvey of Manassas, VA, Alisa McFarling (Leslie) of Manassas, VA, and Kimberly Everett (Christopher) of Upper Marlboro, MD; and her five grandchildren, Belinda Harvey, Jasmine Richardson (Denzel), Virginia Hill, Johnathan Battle, and Skylar McFarling.

She was the family historian and author of several family genealogy books and other manuscripts. She was also an artist. She loved to paint, do calligraphy, and was a seamstress. A truly beautiful and gifted woman whose memory will live on through her family, artwork and writings.