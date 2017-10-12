VIDEO: Multiple Arrests Made in St. Mary’s County Warrant Sweep

On October 10, 2017, members of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland State Police, and the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, participated in a joint warrant sweep.

The warrant sweep took place in St. Mary’s County, with the focus on locating those with warrants from other jurisdictions who are residing in St. Mary’s County.

As a result of the combined efforts of Southern Maryland Law Enforcement Agencies, the following sixteen individuals were arrested:

Douglas Lee Oliver Jr., age 28, of Lexington Park, was charged with FTA/Theft, and Rouge & Vagabond on a District Court Warrant.

Delonte Davion Strong, age 21, of California, was charged with FTA/Driving While Suspended on a District Court Warrant.

Joseph Patrick Ellis, age 38, of Callaway, was charged with Theft on a District Court Warrant.

Derrick Alan Boyd Sr., age 47, with no fixed address, was charged with Driving While Suspended, and Theft, on District Court Warrants, and two outstanding Child Support Warrants were also served.

Geoffrey Michael Lawrence, age 35, of California, was charged with FTA/Driving While Suspended on a District Court Warrant.

Aimee Inez Fletcher, age 42, of Mechanicsville, was served with an outstanding Child Support Warrant. (No Photo Available)

Travis Benjamin Ridgely, age 30, of Hollywood, was served with an outstanding Child Support Warrant. (No Photo Available)

Lexi Alice Waterman, age 20, of Hollywood, was charged with FTA/Driving While Suspended on a District Court Warrant. (No Photo Available)

Randall William Plummer, age 28, of California, was charged with Violation of Probation on a outstanding warrant. (No Photo Available)

Zachary Scott Llewellyn, age 25, of California, was charged with FTA/Driving While Suspended on a District Court Warrant. (No Photo Available)

Latonya Denise Dickerson, age 33, of Leonardtown, was served with an outstanding Child Support Warrant. (No Photo Available)

Kiersten Faye Nutter, age 26, of Leonardtown, was charged with FTA/Driving While Suspended on a District Court Warrant. (No Photo Available)

Nilema Kenise Baldwin, age 30, of Lexington Park, was charged with FTA/Driving While Suspended on a District Court Warrant. (No Photo Available)

Maria Eunice Docarmo, age 50, of Lexington Park, was charged with FTA/CDS Possession not Marijuana on a District Court Warrant. (No Photo Available)

Amber Renee Stewart, age 30, of Callaway, was charged with Violation of Probation on an outstanding warrant. (No Photo Available)

Heather Nicole Lacey, age 29, of Drayden, was charged with Violation of Probation on an outstanding warrant. (No Photo Available)