Prince George’s County Man Arrested On Child Pornography Charges

Maryland State Police computer crimes investigators have arrested and charged a Prince George’s County man with the possession and distribution of child pornography.

The suspect is identified as Ronald Williams II, 37, of Suitland. He is charged with five counts of distribution and six counts of possession of child pornography. Subsequent to his arrest on October 12, 2017, Williams was transported to the Prince George’s County Central Booking Center for processing and to await an initial appearance before a court commissioner.

Earlier this year, a Cybertip was received by the Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) indicating a possible distribution of child pornography from a specific Internet address. Further investigation led to the identification of the Internet address.

Troopers obtained a search warrant for the suspect’s residence and served the warrant shortly after 8:30 a.m. this morning. The suspect was identified and arrested. A preliminary forensic review of the suspect’s cell phone revealed multiple files of child pornography.

The investigation is continuing.

