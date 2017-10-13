St. Mary’s County MetCom Warns Customers to Avoid Phone Scams

MetCom has been alerted that some of our customers may have been the target of phone scams. Scammers may identify themselves as MetCom employees and demand prepaid debit cards in order to avoid having water service cut off. These phone scammers can make MetCom’s name appear on a customer’s caller ID.

MetCom does not call customers and threaten to turn the water off. If you receive such a call, call the MetCom office to verify current balance and account status.

Please be aware of the following:

A turn-off letter is mailed to the customer with the date by which payment must be made before an account is turned off.

MetCom does not turn off customer’s water at night, on the weekends or holidays due to non- payment.

MetCom has issued alerts when customers have notified us that these scams are taking place. These scams can enable crooks to steal from unsuspecting residents and businesses. To protect themselves from possible scams, customers should contact MetCom using the phone number printed on the monthly bill and should not give payment information or prepaid card information over the phone. Never provide personal information, banking information, user names, passwords or account information to unauthorized callers or in an email.

MetCom has a variety of payment options available for customers: the ability to pay online, as either a one-time payment or a recurring payment at www.metcom.org; by check or money order via U.S. mail; and in person at our California Office, located at 23121 Camden Way, California, Maryland 20619. Learn more at www.metcom.org/billing.