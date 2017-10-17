Mississippi Man Uses Screwdriver in Lexington Park Assault

On Friday, August 25, 2017 Deputy Foor of the St. Mary’s County Sherriff Office responded to Liberty Street, in Lexington Park for a reported assault involving a knife.

Upon Deputy Foor’s arrival he observed two male subjects actively involved in a physical and verbal altercation. Deputies ordered both parties to separate and get onto the ground, which they both complied. An investigation identified Roan Gibson, 56, of Mississippi, as the assailant.

Gibson told police he was fighting the victim over a financial debt. Deputies inquired what the debt was, and Gibson said the victim had been using Gibson’s vehicle. Both parties reportedly had a financial agreement for the use of the vehicle, but the victim had not made and payments. Gibson stated he went to the victim’s apartment to take the car back, and Gibson drove it back to his residence. Gibson stated, as he was walking back to his house, when the victim came up behind him and punched him in the left side of his face knocking him to the ground. Gibson reported, they both began to fight, and the victim continued to follow him trying to fight until police arrived.

Deputies interviewed the victim who also stated he and Gibson were arguing about money he owed Gibson. The victim stated, Gibson was upset with him about how he previously talked to his wife, and Gibson wanted more money than the originally agreed upon price of $900 for the car. he victim told police, they began fighting and during the fight Gibson went to his vehicle, and retrieved a sharp object that appeared to be a large butcher knife and began to chase him.

The victim took off running and called 911. Gibson reportedly then went into his apartment and came back out a few minutes later. The victim at this time did not see the knife any longer, but assumed it was still on Gibson’s person. The victim stated, Gibson continued to come after him, at which time he feared he still had the knife. In self-defense Gordon took off his belt to try and keep Gibson away, then the police arrived.

Multiple witnesses saw both men involved in a fight. They stated, they saw the victim run away trying to get away from Gibson. They also saw Gibson holding what appeared to be a large screwdriver in his hand, with the sharp end facing upwards.

Gibson signed a permission to search form for his residence. Police searched the residence for the large screwdriver, which they were able to locate under the chair cushion in the living room. Gibson stated, that’s where he usually keeps his screwdriver in the house.

Gibson was charged with:

Assault First Degree

Assault Second Degree

Gibson was placed under arrest and transported him to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center.

