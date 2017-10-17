Stoney’s Seafood Break-In by Heroin User

On Saturday, September 9, 2017 at approximately 1:20 a.m. Trooper Pitcher from the Leonardtown Barrack responded to Stoney’s Seafood House in Hollywood for a reported burglar alarm.

Upon arrival, Troopers observed a male laying on the floor, in front of the front door, inside the establishment. The subject appeared to be asleep. The suspect was later identified as Michael Howard Chandler, 27, of Florida.

Troopers had gained entry through an unsecured front door, and they announced their presence. Police instructed Chandler to wake up, after several attempts Chandler woke up. Troopers instructed Chandler to stand up, but her was unsteady on his feet.

Chandler stated he was a chef at the Stoney’s Seafood House. Chandler stated he thought he was still outside the establishment, and he did not know he was inside. Chandler advised he did not have any keys to the establishment, and he did not know how he made entry to the establishment. Chandler also stated he does not know the ‘boss’, only knew him by the nickname ‘wobble’. Chandler also indicated he had two white containers of food outside, that belonged to him.

Troopers detained Chandler and conducted a pat down of him. While patting down his right pocket, Troopers found a hypodermic syringe. Trooper Keane was able to remove the syringe from Chandler’s pocket. There was suspected heroin inside the syringe. Troopers observed a fresh injection site on chandler’s left forearm and constricted pupils. Chandler then stated he used to be an employee at the establishment, and after tonight he would be fired. Troopers believed Chandler to be under the influence of a narcotic (heroin).

Troopers made contact with the establishment owners, who advised they did not give permission for Chandler to be inside the establishment nor did they give Chandler permission to take any food. The owners wanted Chandler to be charged with burglary and theft, as he entered their establishment without permission and stole food. Troopers located the white food containers outside of the establishment, and they found the stolen food.

Total cost of stolen items $185.00.

Seven crab cake cost @ $24 each

One lobster tail cost $17

Chandler was charged with:

Possession of Controlled Substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Burglary

Theft less $1000

Chandler was Arrested and Transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center.

