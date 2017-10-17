Lexington Park Man Assaults Girlfriend Then Crashes Into Car

On Friday, August 18, 2017 Deputy Tirpak of the St. Mary’s County Sherriff Office responded to Winters Lane, in Leonardtown, for the reported domestic assault.

Upon arrival, the victim advised police her live-in boyfriend, Conrad Olander Robinson, 36, of Leonardtown, had an argument because he had another female in his vehicle the day before, and then he never came home. The Victim advised the suspect grabbed her by the hair, and he threw her to the pavement. Police noted the victim’s injuries to be visible scratches and abrasions to her left wrist and both knees.

Another victim advised she was attempting to help the first victim when Robinson pushed her on her upper body with both of his hands in order to get her out of his way.

A witness to the events, called the police. After realizing the police were called, Robinson got into his vehicle, and he acted like he was going to flee the scene. Fearing Robinson was going to flee the scene, the Witness stated she attempted to take photos of Robinson’s vehicle with her cellphone. Robinson then put his vehicle in reverse and sped towards the witness. The witness advised she feared for her life, and she was only able to move out of the way at the last minute. Robinson then continued to drive his car in reverse and intentionally run into victim’s unoccupied vehicle causing damage valued at approximately $500.

Robinson was Charged with:

First Degree Assault

Second Degree Assault (2 counts)

Property Destruction

Robinson was Arrested and Transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center.

