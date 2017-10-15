James Edward “Jamie” Norris, Jr., 74, of St. Inigoes, MD died on Tuesday, October 10, 2017, at University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore, MD.

He was born March 20, 1943, in Leonardtown, MD, to the late James Edward Norris, Sr. and Burnette Agnes (Ridgell) Norris.

Jamie was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County. On November 17, 1979, he married his beloved bride, Brenda Elaine Norris in Leonardtown, MD. Together they celebrated over 36 wonderful years of marriage until her passing in July 2016. He made his living as a fuel truck driver for Universal Fuel, a defense contractor, but if he could have figured out how to support his family by “playing in the dirt”, he would have. He retired from his full-time employment in 2011, after over 30 years of service, but only stopped farming in the last year. He was known for selling many delicious ears of sweet corn from his truck bed. He loved to be outside as much as possible; in the fields in the spring and summer and plowing snow in the winter. He and his late wife enjoyed vacationing in Lancaster County, PA. When Jamie was forced inside he enjoyed watching Westerns and cooking shows. It was not Christmas in the Norris house without Jamie and Brenda’s stuffed ham, which was an even balance of kale and cabbage, blending their roots from the opposite ends of the county. He was a longtime member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church and a past member of Ridge Volunteer Fire Department.

He is survived by his children, Rebecca N. Bauman (Craig) of Oklahoma City, OK, Brian Norris of Leonardtown, MD and Tracey Norris of St. Inigoes, MD; his brother, Robert Neal Norris (Pat) of Lexington Park, MD; grandson, Jace Norris; and many extended family and friends. In addition to his parents and wife, he is also preceded in death by his sister, Anna Marie Norris.

Family will receive friends for Jamie’s Life Celebration on Tuesday, October 17, 2017 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 16566 Three Notch Road, Ridge, MD 20680. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend Peter Giovanoni at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be Brian Norris (son), Craig Bauman (son-in-law), Matt Alderson (nephew), Mike Alderson (nephew), Paul Hafner (friend), and John Ridgell (cousin). Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Robert Neal Norris (brother), Jace Norris (grandson), Bobby Cooper (friend), and Bob Yarber (cousin).

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ridge Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 520, Ridge, MD 20680.