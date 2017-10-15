Danny Stevenson, entered into eternal life on Thursday, September 28, 2017. He was born April 22, 1965 to the late Sherman and Evassel Stevenson. He spent his childhood in Washington, DC. He attended the District of Columbia Public Schools. Graduating from Cardozo High School, Danny went on to learn many trades.

He was employed at Cheestix Wine & Cheese in Arlington, VA. He leaves to cherish his memories his three children, Shada R. Manuel, of Alexandria, VA, Danny D. Manuel, of Alexandria, VA. and Deangelo D. Manuel, of Alexandria, VA.; two grandchildren, one brother, Lancaster Stevenson, of Washington, DC; three sisters, Brenda Holbrook, of Washington, DC, Lauretta Stevenson, of Washington, DC, Patricia McElhaney, of Germantown, MD and several nieces, nephews and special friends.

Family and friends will unite on Friday, October 13, 2017 for visitation at 10 am until time of service at 11 am at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, 2294 Old Washington Rd, Waldorf, MD. Interment will be private.