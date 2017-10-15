James “Jerry” Vernon Freeman, 87, of Upper Marlboro, MD passed away on Tuesday, October 10, 2017.

Born to the late Augusta (LaBreyer) and James Wagner in Elizabethton, TN.

He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Marion (Hugle) Freeman. They met through mutual friends where she said it was “love at first sight”. They got married on March 27, 1971.

Jerry was a sportsman who loved hunting and fishing. He joined the United States Navy and eventually joined the United States Air Force. He was always proud of his service in the military.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.