Antoinette E. “Toni” Creighton, 79 of Swan Point, Maryland, died October 10, 2017.

Toni was a Pediatric Nurse in Baltimore, Maryland at the start of her career and then worked at PMH, now Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata, as the Development Director. She founded Creighton Insurance Agency in the mid 1980’s and retired in 2002. She was a member of the Business and Professional Women, the Charles County Chamber of Commerce, a long-time volunteer with Children’s Aid Society, Planned Parenthood, and 4-H.

She was the daughter of Rose and Anthony Creamer. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased in death by her husband, Robert L. Creighton and her siblings, Rose Meola, Michelle Jones, and Steven Creamer.

She is survived by her daughters, Denise Hebner (George), Josette Jurczak (John), Rochelle Creighton-Tompa (Greg), Jennifer Harris (David), and Krystina Akins (Ray); her siblings, Anthony and Roberta Creamer; and her grandchildren, Elizabeth, George, Robert, Michael, Rebecca, Joshua, Jeremiah, Courtney, Joshua, Zachary, Jordan, Lucy, Nicole, and Jonathan. She is also survived by seven great-grandchildren.

Friends received on Monday, October 16, 2017 from 2-4PM and 6-8PM with Wake Service at 7PM at Raymond Funeral Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, October 17, 2017 at 11AM at St. Ignatius Chapel Point Catholic Church , 8855 Chapel Point Road, Port Tobacco, Maryland 20677. Interment to follow in church cemetery.

Memorials in Toni’s name are asked to Children’s Aid Society or St. Ignatius Church.