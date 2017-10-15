Jean Peck Hubbell, 89, of La Plata, MD passed away on October 11, 2017 at the Charles County Hospice House with her family by her side.

Jean was born on October 4, 1928, in Washington, DC to the late Howard W. and Rea M. (Lloyd) Peck.

Jean was a member of the Canasta Club. She enjoyed reading, all kinds of puzzles, gardening, camping, boating and traveling. She took great pride in being a homemaker and caring for her family.

She was predeceased by her husband Charles H. “Dutch” Hubbell and six siblings; Lloyd Peck, Carol Balderson, Lea Abato, Rea Sanford, Joan Schroeder and Dean Peck.

She is survived by two sons; Charles H. Hubbell, Jr. (Debby) and Dana L. Hubbell (Marsha), two grandchildren; Carey Anne Hubbell and Kirk Adam Hubbell, a sister, Lois A. Martilla and many nieces and nephews.

All services and interment will be private.

Memorial contributions are requested to Hospice of Charles County, 2505 Davis Road, Waldorf, MD 20603