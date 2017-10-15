Calvin Spencer Cooksey, 84, of Dentsville, MD, passed peacefully from this life at the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home on October 12, 2017. He was born in February 1933 to the late Grace and William Cooksey.

He is preceded in death by his first wife Verna L. Oswalt Cooksey. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Joyce Suit Cooksey, his sister Nancy Owens (Charles), his daughters Claire Alton (Roy), Terri Grieninger (Ed), Pamela Mozingo (Alan), step-children Steve Suit, Becky Irwin (Wayne), Julie Hammonds (Lee), Suzy Wolf (Mel), Christi Suit, 13 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

He was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church of LaPlata, where he assisted with the maintenance and upkeep of the church and grounds.

Calvin was honorably discharged from the United States Army after serving as a surveyor. He retired from the Naval Ordinance Station in 1988, after 34 years of employment as a senior engineering technician. His retirement years were spent crafting beautiful woodworking projects. Notably, his rocking horses, that are cherished by many. He was also an avid bowler, loved baseball, fishing, boating and his dogs.

Family and Friends will gather to celebrate his life on Wednesday October 18, 2017, at the First Baptist Church of LaPlata. Visitation will take place from 10am to 12pm. Funeral service is at 12pm, with interment to follow at the Trinity Memorial Gardens Cemetery.