Effie Elizabeth Payne, 92, of White Plains, formerly of Prince Frederick, MD passed away on October 13, 2017 at University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center.

She was born September 28, 1925 in Washington, DC to Henry Elmer and Ollie Marie (Long) Lewis. Effie was a loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed crafts, cooking and spending time with her family. She was famous for her homemade yeast rolls and honeybuns. She spent hours in recent years with her adult coloring books. She was a former member of AL anon.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Warren J. Payne, Sr., two brothers and two sisters.

Effie is survived by two daughters Sandra Brady and her husband William “Sonny” of Prince Frederick and Elizabeth “Betty” Felder and her husband Harry of West River; four sons Warren Payne, Jr. and his wife Linda of Pinellas Park, FL, James Payne and his wife Carmel of Annapolis, Richard Payne and his wife Mary of White Plains and Mark Payne of Bishopville; fifteen grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.