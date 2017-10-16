Prince Frederick Man Arrested for Possession of a Stolen Handgun

On Tuesday, October 3, 2017, at 2:05 am, Corporal Esnes and Trooper Foley from the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack while attempting to locate a suicidal person in the Prince Frederick area observed two males outside of Safeway. One of the subjects clothing matched that of the person they were attempting to locate.

The area was posted with a “no loitering” sign, and police contacted both subjects, and the reason for contacting them. Police immediately smelled the odor of burnt marijuana emitting from the clothes and person of one of the subjects, later identified as Andrew T. Grice, 21 of Prince Frederick.

Police asked Grice if there was any marijuana located on his person, to which he stated “no”. Police conducted a search of Grice’s person which revealed one ziploc bag containing 1.3 grams of suspected marijuana located in Grice’s right front pants pocket. Additionally, police recovered a black handgun magazine containing 7 rounds of 9MM handgun ammunition. Police asked Grice if there was a handgun in his black backpack that he was carrying. Grice nodded his head and stated, “yes”. A search of Grice’s backpack revealed a Browning 9MM handgun wrapped in a black bandanna. Additionally, police observed a digital scale containing trace amounts of suspected Marijuana.

An NCIC query of the handgun revealed it had been previously reported as stolen through the Calvert County Sheriffs Office on 8/31 /17.

Grice was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was incarcerated.

The other male was released.

