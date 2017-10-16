North Carolina Man Arrested for Possession of Heroin

October 16, 2017
On Monday, October 2, 2017, Deputy Wood of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 7-11 located at 35 Dalrymple Road, in Sunderland, for a check welfare on a subject in the store possibly under the influence of drugs.

Upon arrival, Deputy Wood made contact with a male subject later identified as Bryan Quade, 35, of North Carolina, who appeared to be under the influence of narcotics.

Quade was sweating and nervous. Police asked him if he was on any type of drug or illegal narcotic, he stated no then he said he took a Percocet earlier. When asked if it was his prescription and he said no. Police asked him if he had anything else on his person to which he stated no. After being asked if he cared if police checked him and he said to go ahead. Upon checking his pockets, he was found to have a plastic baggie containing a small amount of Heroin.

Quade was escorted out of the store and asked If he had any medical conditions. He stated he was an undiagnosed diabetic. An ambulance was called to check him over and he was found to be ok.

Police transported Quade to the Calvert County Detention Center and he was charged with CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia and CDS: Possession-not marijuana (heroin).

3 Responses to North Carolina Man Arrested for Possession of Heroin

  1. Mobile IQ Testing on October 16, 2017 at 9:22 am

    Brilliant. Absolutely Einstein.

    Under the influence of any drugs? “No”. But I took a Percoset earlier.

    Was that YOUR prescription? No.
    Q&A

    Anything else in your pockets? No.

    May we search your person? Yes. Police find his stash

    Have any medical condition? Yes. I am an “un-diagnosed” diabetic.
    And I am treating myself through the use of “Heroine”.

  2. Heather on October 16, 2017 at 12:18 pm

    Quades and crime go hand in hand.

  3. Anonymous #13 on October 16, 2017 at 5:03 pm

    Any connection to the local law-breaking Quade family?

