Multiple Suspects Charged in Robbery and Assault Case





Charles County Sheriff’s detectives have identified nine suspects involved in a case in which four victims, ages 16-19, were robbed and assaulted during the same incident. On October 5, 2017, at 4:30 p.m., the victims were in the 1000 block of Bannister Circle in Waldorf when a group of suspects approached them.

The suspects displayed a handgun and robbed and assaulted the victims, leaving one victim with serious facial injuries.

As a result of further investigation, the following people were charged in connection with the case:

• Traevon Antwann Harvey, 20, of Waldorf, arrested October 12

• Tevin Davon Washington, 18, of Waldorf, arrested October 12

• Delvon Isiah Tate, 18, of Waldorf, arrested October 12

• Darius Isiah Womack, 17, of Waldorf, arrested October 16, charged as adult

• Isaiah Richard McGee, 18, of Waldorf, arrested October 16

• Tyron Eric Gray, 18, arrested October 12

• Stephon Taylor, 17, of Waldorf, arrested October 17, charged as adult (photo not yet available)

• Juvenile male, 15, of Waldorf, charged as a juvenile on October 13

• Charges are on file for a 16-year-old male who will be charged as an adult.

All of the suspects have been or will be charged with armed robbery, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, theft and use of a firearm during a felony. The adult suspects and those charged as adults are being held at the Charles County Detention Center.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Det. J. Riffle at (301) 609-6501. The investigation is ongoing.

