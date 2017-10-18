Wednesday’s Pet is Friska

Wednesday’s Pet for 10/18/2017 is Friska

Featured Pet: Friska

Rescue Group: Humane Society of Calvert County

Breed: Tree Walker Hound Mix

Sex: Female

Size: Medium

Adoption Fee: Contact group for fee

Friska is a big goofball. She will do best in a home as the only dog and without cats. Friska is looking for her forever home that has a fenced yard where she can play outside. She loves the outdoors, where she can use her hound senses and only likes to be inside when her owners are home so she can spend quality time on the couch with them. If you think Friska would be a great fit for your family, you can meet her at the kennel location in Sunderland, Maryland during adoption hours.

If you are interested in Friska, you can contact Pat Beyer at patbeyer@comcast.net or call 410-257-4908 to set up an appointment to meet her.

http://humanesocietyofcalvertcounty.org/

A little bit of breed information:

Mixed breed dogs are generally healthier than purebred because they draw from a broader gene pool. When adopting a mixed breed dog, focus more on personality rather than breed. This can help so that you appreciate the dog even more. Love him on his own terms and he will love you back more.

“He is your friend, your partner, your defender, your dog. You are his life, his love, his leader. He will be yours, faithful and true, to the last beat of his heart. You owe it to him to be worthy of such devotion.”

– Unknown

