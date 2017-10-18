Mechanicsville Man Arrested at Wedding Party

October 18, 2017
Jerry Leslie Blackley, age 28, of Mechanicsville

On Saturday, October 14, 2017, Cpl. Carberry from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 27000 block of Cox Drive, in Mechanicsville, for a report of a disturbance.

When police arrived at the address they determined a wedding party being held at the residence. They were notified that a person was causing a disturbance outside on the back porch of the residence. Police observed a subject, later identified as Jerry Leslie Blackley, age 28, of Mechanicsville, being restrained on the ground by guests at the party.

Blackley appeared to be intoxicated and was acting in a disorderly manner. He had had several physical altercations with party-goers who wished not be victims.

Blackley was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Rehabilitation Center where he was charged with disorderly conduct.

5 Responses to Mechanicsville Man Arrested at Wedding Party

  1. patrick on October 18, 2017 at 12:51 pm

    well I hope they start to be a little more picky who their friends are, hopefully a lesson learned.

  2. Anonymous on October 18, 2017 at 2:04 pm

    Nice, why even go to someone’s wedding if you are just going to ruin it? Maybe they can sue him for destroying what is supposed to be a happy day and, if the bride and groom are lucky, the only wedding they will have.

  3. Anonymous on October 18, 2017 at 3:14 pm

    jealous ex-boyfriend?

  4. Wth on October 18, 2017 at 3:45 pm

    Omg that is the Groom !

  5. Vince V on October 18, 2017 at 5:09 pm

    Wedding crasher southern Maryland style.

