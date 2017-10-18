Mechanicsville Man Arrested at Wedding Party

On Saturday, October 14, 2017, Cpl. Carberry from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 27000 block of Cox Drive, in Mechanicsville, for a report of a disturbance.

When police arrived at the address they determined a wedding party being held at the residence. They were notified that a person was causing a disturbance outside on the back porch of the residence. Police observed a subject, later identified as Jerry Leslie Blackley, age 28, of Mechanicsville, being restrained on the ground by guests at the party.

Blackley appeared to be intoxicated and was acting in a disorderly manner. He had had several physical altercations with party-goers who wished not be victims.

Blackley was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Rehabilitation Center where he was charged with disorderly conduct.

