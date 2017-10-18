Opioid Education and Prevention Event TONIGHT

Don’t forget to come to the Opioid Education and Prevention Event on Wednesday, Oct. 18 at North Point High School (2500 Davis Road, Waldorf) from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

This event hosted by Charles County Government, in partnership with Charles County Public Schools, offers treatment and prevention resources to the community and those in need.

Our Charles County Government Television’s “Playing With Fire” documentary will premier at the event. The documentary features a Charles County view into the local opioid epidemic.

For additional information, visit http://bit.ly/2ymy8wh. If you are seeking immediate help or support, please visit beforeitstoolate.maryland.gov.