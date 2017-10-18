La Plata Man Violating Protective Order Six Times Leads to Arrest for Motorcycle Theft

On Wednesday, October 4, 2017, a female victim contacted the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and reported to Detective D. Savoy, that she received a phone call from Fredrick Stephen Foote, 51, of La Plata. Foote told her, he wanted to come to her home and pick up his motorcycles from her shed, and told her he wanted his motorcycle vest. The female victim advised she told Foote he needed to contact the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and arrange it with the police per a court order that was in place.

The female victim advised Foote became extremely upset and began yelling at her. Foote told the female victim he will come get his stuff and he doesn’t need the fuc##ng police. The female victim advised Foote told her she was a “c## b##ch mother fuc##ng wh##e and he will get his stuff and will do whatever he needs to do if that means burning down her home and breaking her legs. This call is in violation of the court issued final protective order that was issued in December of 2016 and expires in December of 2017.

On Thursday, October 5, 2017, the female victim reports she was at her White Plains when she saw Foote stop in front of her home on his Harley Davidson motorcycle, the female victim states as Foote was getting off the motorcycle at her driveway she yelled she would call the police if he didn’t leave. Foote sped out of the neighborhood. This contact was also in violation of the court issued final protective order.

On Saturday, October 7, 2017, the female victim reported she received a call from Foote. Foote advised she was lucky he didn’t break down her door to see who that was there in the SUV. The female victim advised she did have a SUV in her driveway that belonged to a visitor at her residence. The female victim advised she checked her surveillance video and saw Foote drove by her home on his Harley motorcycle at approximately 12:30 p.m., the female victim advised she is in fear of Foote and feels he is stalking her. This call was also in violation of the court issued final protective order

On Tuesday, October 10, 2017, the female victim contacted the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and reported she was contacted by Foote again. The female victim told police, Foote sent her a text message advising he was stopped on his Harley motorcycle by the police and needed someone with a motorcycle license to pick up his motorcycle. The female victim provided a copy of the text message to police. This contact was also in violation of the court issued final protective order.

On Wednesday, October 11, 2017, the female victim contacted the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and reported she received a call from Foote that morning advising his Honda CBR 1000 motorcycle was at his sister’s house. The female victim advised Foote told her he did a wheelie on Hawthorne Road last night and busted the oil pan on the Honda. The female victim advised the motorcycle is on Foote’s sister’s front porch and that it is a red Honda CBR with her stolen tag on it. This call was also in violation of the court issued final protective order

Police responded to Foote’s Sisters residence in Indian Head and knocked on the front door, while there police saw the a 2008 Honda CBR on the front porch in plain view. The motorcycle was leaking oil and had a damaged oil pan as reported by the female victim. The motorcycle had the female victim’s stolen license plate on it. A check of the Hondas Vehicle Identification Number confirmed the motorcycle was reported stolen from Prince George’s County in July of 2015. The approximate price of the stolen 2008 Honda CB R 1000 is $6,000.

On Wednesday, October 11, 2017, police contacted the female victim and learned Foote contacted her again that day by text message. Foote told the female victim, someone stole his Honda drag bike from his sister’s porch last night. This call was also in violation of the court issued final protective order.

An arrest warrant was issued for Fredrick Stephen Foote on Wednesday, October 11, 2017, and he was arrested on Friday, October 13, 2017. Foote was taken to the Charles County Detention Center where he was charged with

threat of arson

theft under $25,000

two counts of theft under $10,000

three counts of motor vehicle theft

theft under $100

six counts of violation of a court issued final protective order

Foote was released on October 16, 2017, after posting bond, and is scheduled to appear in Charles County District Court on December 8, 2017.

