St. Mary’s County – Missing Juvenile – Elver Bentura Paniagua-Castellanos

Elver Bentura Paniagua-Castellanos, age 17, was last seen in the Great Mills area.

The missing juvenile is 5’8 and weighs 125lbs.

At this time no critical factors are known, and Paniagua-Castellanos may be traveling to Georgia, where he has family.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Hulse at (301) 475-4200 ext *1996 or the Sheriff’s Office at (301) 475-8008. Citizens with information can also contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text their tips “TIP239” plus your message to “CRIMES” (274637).

