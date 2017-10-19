WANTED – St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office – Escape

October 19, 2017
David Logan Scopin, 32 of Waldorf

On October 16, 2017, inmate David Logan Scopin, 32 of Waldorf, left a treatment facility, in violation of his pre-trial commitment.

Scopin, was last seen operating a black 2003, Pontiac Sunbird.

Scopin’s last known address is in Waldorf, and he also has family in Baltimore.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Det. Fennessey at (301) 475-4200 *8103, or the Sheriff’s Office at (301) 475-8008. Citizens with information can also contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to TIP239.


