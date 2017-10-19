Bowie Man Found Guilty of Murder in Killing of Government Witness

Second Victim Also Wounded in Attack
Stanley Moghalu, 30, of Bowie, Md., was found guilty by a jury today of first-degree murder while armed with aggravating circumstances, assault with intent to kill, conspiracy, obstruction of justice, and other charges in an attack that killed one man, who was a government witness, and wounded another man in Northeast Washington.
The verdict was announced by U.S. Attorney Jessie K. Liu and Peter Newsham, Chief of the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).
Moghalu was found guilty following a trial in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia. The Honorable José M. López scheduled sentencing for Jan. 26, 2018. Moghalu faces a potential sentence of life in prison without parole.
An investigation determined that Mr. Smith was killed because he was a government witness in an investigation into the May 2011 murder of Ervin L. Griffin in the 1200 block of 18th Street NE. One defendant, David Warren, now 31, and formerly of Washington, D.C., was later found guilty of first-degree murder while armed and other charges in Mr. Griffin’s slaying and sentenced to 36 years in prison.
In announcing the verdict, U.S. Attorney Liu and Chief Newsham commended the work of those who investigated the case from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD). They also acknowledged the efforts of those who worked on the case from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, including Assistant U.S. Attorney Laura R. Bach; Lead Paralegal Specialist Meridith McGarrity; Paralegal Specialist Stephanie Gilbert; Intelligence Analyst Zachary McMenamin; Litigation Technology Specialist Leif Hickling, and Victim/Witness Advocate Marcia Rinker. Finally, they expressed appreciation for the work of Assistant U.S. Attorneys Glenn Kirschner and Gilead Light, who investigated and prosecuted the case.
The only true justice would be death penalty, 1 year for appeals, and if found guilty again put to death on the anniversary of the first conviction. No life without parole, no 30 years of failed appeals, and no expensive incarceration and execution drugs. 1 year then taken out the back of the courthouse to receive a bullet to the back of the head. Even this would be much kinder then what they did to their victims and the family of the victims.
Why was he sentenced to 36 years? he should have got life without parole.What the heck is wrong with these judges? He will be out killing again. You judges are putting us law abiding citizens at risk.Get these judges off the bench.