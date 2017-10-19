St. Mary’s County Man Sentenced to 23 Years in Federal Prison for Multiple Robberies

Quantaz Lamar Shields, 30, of Leonardtown, was sentenced on October 18, 2017, by the United States District Judge Paul W. Grimm to 23 years of imprisonment for committing four armed robberies in St. Mary’s County, and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to those robberies.

The sentence was announced by Acting United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Stephen M. Schenning, Special Agent in Charge Gordon B. Johnson of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Baltimore Field Office, and Sheriff Tim Cameron of St. Mary’s County Sherriff’s Office.

According to the guilty plea and accompanying factual stipulation, between October 20, 2015 and October 28, 2015, the defendant entered multiple locations while brandishing a firearm and stole business proceeds and other items. On November 5, 2015, law enforcement executed a search warrant at a location associated with Shields and located a 9mm Beretta handgun with a magazine containing six 9mm live rounds that Shields had used during each of the armed robberies. Law enforcement also located a Samsung flip phone that was used to communicate with the codefendant, Trevone Butler, during one of the robberies. During another search warrant executed at Shields’s sister’s residence, law enforcement seized over $2,000 in U.S. currency hidden throughout the house. Prior to the warrant, law enforcement obtained a recorded conversation between Shields (who was incarcerated) and his sister, where Shields directed his sister to deposit money into his commissary account from money hidden in her shed.

Butler was previously sentenced on December 2, 2016 to 57 months imprisonment for his role in the robberies.

Acting United States Attorney Stephen M. Schenning commended the FBI and St. Mary’s County Sherriff’s Office for their work in the investigation. Mr. Schenning thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney Kelly O. Hayes, who prosecuted the case.

