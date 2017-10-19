64 Arrested in Calvert County Sheriff’s Department Warrant Sweep

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office conducted its Annual Warrant Initiative from October 9th-12th, 2017.

During this Initiative, the CCSO was assisted by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, the Anne Arundel County Sheriff’s Office, the Prince George’s County Sheriff’s Office, the Maryland State Police, the Calvert County Detention Center, the Calvert County Control Center and the Calvert County States Attorney’s Office.

The 2017 warrant Initiative was extremely successful. All of the Deputies, Troopers and Officers who participated in this week long initiative did an outstanding job. The professionalism displayed by everyone involved was second to none. The hard work, patience and dedication displayed by these men and women resulted in no “use of force” situations.

The team work of this group of fine Law Enforcement professionals resulted in the following:

64 Physical Arrests

66 Criminal Warrants Served

27 Child Support Warrants Served

17 Criminal Summons Served