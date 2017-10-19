Patuxent River Naval Air Museum to Host Car Show

Join the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum on Sunday, October 29 from 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., for a day of “American Muscle”! The museum will be hosting a car show with the cars integrated with the aircraft on the flightline. Registration is open to anyone. Museum members are $15 and non-members are $20 to show your car and be eligible for the prizes.

Just want to attend the car show and see the cool cars and awesome airplanes together? It’s included in the normal price of admission for the day.

If you would like to participate as a vendor, please contact Mike at mike.hinson@paxmuseum.org or call the museum at 301-863-1900

Go to https://www.facebook.com/events/335446766926401/ for more info.

To register, download the registration from the webpage below and send it to Mike or drop by the museum.

http://www.paxmuseum.com/events.php#7 To pay in advance, use the PayPal button on the webpage above. Registration AND payment will secure your spot. Rules: Vehicles will be integrated among aircraft on the flight line at the museum. Cars will be spotted in place starting at 1000 on day of event.

Event doors open at 1200 and will end at 5 p.m.

Vendors and vehicles may be driven and parked in designated areas only.

Vendors and vehicles must be at the show ground by 10 am.

Vendors must remain at their booths at all times.

Vendors and vehicles must be adequately insured.

The show organizers will not be responsible or liable for any damage to vehicles ot vendor’s property.

Payment may be mailed prior to the show date, paid via paypal or paid on the day of the show.

The rain date for this show is November 5th.

The Patuxent River Naval Air Museum reserves the right to deny admission to a vendor for any reason.