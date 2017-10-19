VIDEO: Police in St. Mary’s County Investigating Robbery of California Liquor Store

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the persons pictured.
On Saturday, October 14, 2017 at approximately 9:00 p.m., the suspects entered the Lexington Villiage Wine & Spirits store located at 46400 Lexington Way #103, California, and split up. Suspect #2 gained the clerks attention when he dropped a bottle of liquor on the floor while trying to place it in his clothing. Seeing that the clerk was occupied with dealing with suspect #2, suspect #1 took a bottle of liquor from behind the counter, placed it in his blue vest and exited the store. The clerk then locked the door to prevent suspect #2 from leaving and confronted him to recover the stolen bottles. Suspect #2 threatened that he had a gun and a struggle ensued during which the hidden bottles of liquor fell out of the suspects clothing. Suspect #2 then escaped when the clerk unlocked the door.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Dfc. Schultz at 301-475-4200 x *1953 or email Austin.Schultz@stmarysmd.com Ref CCN 54434-17
