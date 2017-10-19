Brian “Bucket” Michael Harding, 43 of Mechanicsville, MD passed away on October 8, 2017 in Mechanicsville, MD. Born March 23, 1974 in Leonardtown, MD. He was the son of Rita Sue and James Richard Harding, Sr. of Mechanicsville, MD.

In addition to his parents Brian is survived by his children: Logan Taylor Harding, Cecilia Elise Harding and Eve Rhiannon Harding all of Ashburn, VA, siblings: James Richard Harding, Jr. of Mechanicsville, MD, Vernon Andrew Harding of Mechanicsville, MD Kristy Diane Harding of Compton, MD and Roby Lynn Harding of Mechanicsville, MD.

Brian was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County, he graduated from Chopticon High School in 1993. He was a carpenter.

Brian was an avid reader of the Wolverine Comics, he liked making handcrafts and other unique items.

The family will receive friends on Friday, October 13, 2017 from 9:30AM to 10:30AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD, with a Funeral Service follow at 10:30AM, in the Funeral Home Chapel with Father Raymond Schmidt officiating.

Interment will take place on Friday, October 20, 2017 at 9:30AM in St. John’s Catholic Cemetery, Hollywood, MD.