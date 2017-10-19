Gisela Mayer, 60, of Leonardtown, MD died on Tuesday, October 10, 2017 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Born May 24, 1957 in Los Angeles, CA, she is the daughter of the late Juan Bautista Mayer and Margarita Ida Siegrist Mayer.

Gisela Mayer was a strong, radiant, beautiful and generous woman who lived her life to serve others and most importantly, serve God. There aren’t words enough to describe the incredible person she was and will always be. She was adored by all who knew her.

Gisela is survived by her children: Margarita Ramos, Marcos Ramos, and Alex Ramos of Leonardtown, MD; her siblings, Patricia Mayer of Buenos Aires, Argentina and Alex Mayer of Washington, DC, and many extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend Drew Royals at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 29119 Point Lookout Road, Morganza, MD 20660.Â Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens in Leonardtown, MD.

Serving as pallbearers will be Nick Laurel, David Limjuco, Alex Mayer, Alex Ramos, Marcos Ramos and Matt Zurkowski.