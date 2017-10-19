Johnson Bartholomew Wood, Jr. “Snookums”, 72 of Mechanicsville, MD passed away on October 16, 2017 at his home.

Born on November 10, 1944 in Leonardtown, MD he was the son of the late Catherine Migonette Russell Wood and Johnson Bartholomew Wood, Sr.

Snookum’s was the loving husband of Mary Agnes Wood, whom he married on July 8, 1977 in Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Mechanicsville, MD.

Snookum’s is survived by his children; Becky Stallings (Randy) of Mechanicsville, MD, Katie Wood of Mechanicsville, MD, and 8 grandchildren. Siblings; Charles Joseph Wood of Abell, MD, Barbara Ann Wathen of Mechanicsville, MD, Richard Edward Wood of Mechanicsville, MD.

He was preceded in death by his siblings; Mary Margaret Tarleton, Kitty Clarke, and Francis Greenwell Wood.

He was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident. Snookum’s was a building service worker for the Maryland State Highway Administration for 27 years, retiring in August, 2007. Snookum’s enjoyed gardening, hunting, baseball, football, wrestling, cars, and NASCAR. As well as, spending time with family, and serenading his love to sleep.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 18, 2017 from 5:00 PM- 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD with Deacon Bill Kyte officiating. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, October 19, 2017 at 12:30 PM in Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Mechanicsville, MD with Father Michael Tietjen officiating.

Interment will follow in Charles Memorial Gardens Leonardtown, MD. Pallbearers will be; Paul Clements, Bobby Wood, Ricky Wood, Glenn Wood, Brad Gainey, and Andy Gainey. Honorary Pallbearers will be; Hunter Darby, Raeney King, Jaedin King, Ryan Stallings, Jordan Morgan, John Stallings, Melissa Stallings, and

Brandon Stallings.

Contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s P.O. Box 625 Leonardtown, MD 20650.