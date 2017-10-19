On Sunday, October 15, 2017, Joseph Benjamin Wegand of Charlotte Hall, MD entered the eternal rest of Jesus our Lord. He is survived by his loving wife Victoria Wegand, daughter Joanne Shannon, son-in-law Scott Shannon, and grandchildren Robert (RJ) and Tori Shannon. He is survived by brothers Frederick, David and John and sisters, Patricia Geishecker and Carolyn Orlowski, along with many beloved nieces and nephews.

Joe enjoyed life to the fullest and will be forever loved and missed by his many friends and family.

Burial will be private.