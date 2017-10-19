Norma Tucker, 75 of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away at her residence in Mechanicsville, MD on October 14, 2017. Norma was born on January 15, 1942 in Camp Springs, MD to the late Joseph A. Moffett and the late Agnes Louise Thorne. Norma married Thomas Stephen Tucker on July 9, 1960 in Oxon Hill, MD. Norma enjoyed painting pictures, bowling and playing cards. She loved animals. Norma was homemaker.

In addition to her parents, Norma was predeceased by her husband, Thomas Stephen Tucker, her son William B. Tucker, her grand-daughter Danielle Griffin, her brother Arthur Moffet (Chubby), and her sister Patricia Barlow (Patsy) . She is survived by her children Thomas W. Tucker, David A. Dahl; Joanna M. Clark, Judith E. Griffith; sisters, Alice M. Miller, Joanne M. Gates; brother, Richard E. Moffett and three grandchildren Stephen, Alexandria and Samantha.

Family will receive friends for Norma’s Life Celebration Visitation on Thursday, October 19, 2017 from 5pm to 8pm at Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Funeral Services will be Friday, October 20, 2017 at 11am at Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home with Pastor Dave Huffman. Interment will be private.