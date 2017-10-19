Gale Patricia Bowling, “Mom Mom”, 64, of Hughesville, Maryland passed away on October 17, 2017 in Waldorf, Maryland.

Gale was born on October 31, 1952 in Washington, DC to the late Earl R. Johnson and the late Mary Cleaveland Johnson. Gale was a Mortgage Loan Processor prior to her retirement in 2011. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren and attending all of their sporting events. She adored animals, especially her pets.

Gale is survived by her sons, Byron Lee Bowling “BJ”, Derrick Lance Bowling “Dink”, her daughter, Danielle Marie Bowling “Dani”, daughter-in-law’s Angela Bowling and Trish Bowling, her brother, Thomas Bruce Johnson “Tommy”, sister-in-law Diane Johnson, six grandchildren, Austin Pankake, Koen Bowling, Jackson Bowling, Kaiden Bowling, Raleigh Bowling, Mariah Bowling and many extended family and friends.

A Life Celebration Visitation will be on Monday, October 23, 2017 from 10 to 11AM with a Funeral Service at 11AM at Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, Maryland 20622. Burial will follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman Beantown Road, Waldorf, MD 20601.

The pallbearers will be, Byron Bowling, Derrick Bowling, Austin Pankake, Scott Johnson, Jason Murphy, John Grubb and honorary pallbearer, Thomas Johnson.