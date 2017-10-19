Vincent “Vince” Alan Quade, 53, of Lexington Park, MD passed away on October 15, 2017 in Baltimore, MD. Born on June 17, 1964 in Leonardtown, MD, he was the son of the late Elizabeth Anne Quade and Benjamin Franklin Quade. Vince was the loving husband of Rebecca (Becky) Ann Quade whom he married in the Seventh District on May 11, 2002. Vince is survived by his children; Jason Michael Quade of Lexington Park, MD, Vincent “Alan” (Kelly) Quade of Lexington Park, MD, Brian Dennis Quade (Christine) of Lexington Park, MD, Joshua Lee Quade of Lexington Park, MD, Michael “Mike” Anthony & Elizabeth (Liz) Ward of Lexington Park, MD, Barbara Ann Guy of Lexington Park, MD, John Healy, Jr. of Lexington Park, MD, Melanie Williams (Jamey) of Chandler, OK, and 11 grandchildren. Siblings; Patricia “Patti” Lachkovic, and Gary Andrew Quade both of Dameron, MD. He was preceded in death by his brothers; Benjamin Franklin “Frankie” Quade, and Dennis Michael Quade. He was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident. Vince graduated from Leonardtown High School in 1982. Vince was the owner of Becky’s Recycling. Vince enjoyed spending time with his family, family dinners, family vacations, and Sunday cruises with his sons in old cars (Chevy’s). As well as, fishing, boating, playing cards (Pitch & Uno), painting, repairing cars, and spending time with his grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 19, 2017 from 5:00 PM- 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, October 20, 2017 at 11:30AM in the Funeral Home Chapel with Deacon Bill Nickerson officiating. Interment will follow in Charles Memorial Gardens Leonardtown, MD. Pallbearers will be; Alan Quade, Jason Quade, Brian Quade, Josh Quade, Mike Ward, and John Healy. Honorary Pallbearers will be; Frankie Quade, Jonathan Lachkovic, Gary Quade, and Ronnie Vause.