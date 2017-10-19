Cora Viola Norris, 78, of Leonardtown, MD died on Tuesday, October 17, 2017 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born May 10, 1939 in Great Mills, MD, she is the daughter of the late George Clayton Russell and Rose Alice Suite Russell.

Cora was born and raised in St. Mary’s County. She owned and operated an in home daycare for over 20 dedicated years, where she cared for and loved many children. She was fondly known as “Mommy Norris.” After retiring from daycare she worked at the St. Mary’s Nursing Center and later at Piney Point Elementary School in the cafeteria until she retired in 2007. She was a member of REACT for St. Mary’s County.

On May 30, 1981, she married her beloved husband, Larry Eugene Norris under an old oak tree in Leonardtown, MD. Together they celebrated over 36 wonderful years of marriage. She was an avid softball player with over 30 years of play for St. Mary’s County leagues. She received the Sportmanship Award and was inducted into the St. Mary’s Hall of Fame. She also enjoyed canning and cooking. She held all the family gatherings and holidays at her home preparing large feasts. She enjoyed making delicious stuffed hams. Family was her greatest love and she enjoyed spending as much time as possible with all of them, especially her grandchildren.

In addition to her beloved husband, Larry, Cora is also survived by her children: Nancy Wadsworth of Leonardtown, MD, Dennis Woodburn (Gail) of Leonardtown, MD and Melissa Cullison (Mike) of St. George’s Island, MD; her sister, Anna Mae Lore; her grandchildren: Joseph Rock, Robert Wadsworth, Leeann Wadsworth, Kyle Woodburn, Kurt Woodburn, Shannon Cullison, and Michael Cullison, Jr.; and many extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by ten brothers and 3 sisters.

Family will receive friends on Friday, October 20, 2017 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., with prayers recited at 7:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Funeral Service will be celebrated by Deacon Ammon Ripple on Saturday, October 21, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens in Leonardtown, MD.

Serving as pallbearers will be Joseph Rock, Kyle Woodburn, Leeann Wadsworth, Mike Cullison, Wayne Norris, and Mike Norris. Honorary pallbearers will be Kurt Woodburn, Robert Wadsworth, Michael Cullison, Jr. and Shannon Cullison.