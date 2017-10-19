Adam Daniel McGraw, 31

Adam Daniel McGraw, age 31 of Nanjemoy, Maryland, died October 15, 2017 at his residence.

Adam was a steamfitter with the Local 602 Steamfitters Union where he graduated from UA Mechanical Trade School with high marks. He was a member of Old Durham Episcopal Church. He loved hunting, fishing, his Chevy truck, his dogs (named Fancy and Ava), his tractor, country music. and his work with the Local 602 Union. He liked being his family, especially his two girls.

He was the son of John Daniel McGraw and Rhonda Mae Thompson McGraw. In addition to his father, he was also predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Finis and Ann McGraw.

In addition to his mother, he also survived by his wife, Jessica Leigh Helwig McGraw; his daughters, MyLeigh Mae McGraw and LayLa Ann McGraw; his brother, Keith Edward McGraw; his maternal grandparents, John and Patricia Welch; his niece, Savannah Leigh McGraw; his in-laws, Tommie & Butch Helwig and brother-in-law, Billy Helwig.

Friends received on Saturday, October 21, 2017 from 2-5PM with Memorial Service at 4PM, officiated by Rev. Catherine Gibson, at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646.

Memorials in Adams’ name are asked to an Educational Fund for MyLeigh and LayLa McGraw (his children).