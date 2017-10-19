Leonard Fabian Hanson, 96, of Upper Marlboro passed away October 16, 2017. He was born August 12, 1921 in Custer County, NE to Swedish immigrants John Edwin and Sophia (Nelson) Hanson. Leonard was raised in Wild Horse Valley, NE and graduated from Gothenburg High School in 1941. Following high school, Leonard attended the University of Nebraska at Lincoln for a few months before getting drafted into the United States Army in December of 1941. Leonard served during WWII as a bomber pilot and was stationed in England.

He survived 31 missions and was awarded the Bronze Star and Air Medal during his time in the war. Leonard was honorably discharged in 1945 and went back to the University of Nebraska and graduated in 1948. Following his graduation, he re-enlisted in the United States Air Force and served in Korea. Leonard remained on active duty until 1957 and was on reserve until his retirement in 1969 as Lieutenant Colonel. Leonard married Carlotta Randolph in 1956 and they moved to Maryland in 1968. He was employed as a manager with Goldline Bus Company, retiring in 1978. In 1977, Leonard bought his farm in Upper Marlboro, where he farmed and raised cattle for 35 years. He was a member of the Lions Club, Masonic Lodge and Brookfield United Methodist Church. He enjoyed playing chess and golf and had a passion for farming and raising cattle.

Leonard was preceded in death by his wife Carlotta Hanson, sister Viola Hanson and brother Vernon Hanson. He is survived by daughters Ruth Clare and husband John of Soldotna, AK and Janet Sweeney and husband Randy of Upper Marlboro, son James Hanson of Upper Marlboro, grandchildren Meri Proffen and husband Ben, Hannah Clare, Reuben Sweeney, Rachel Sweeney, Sam Sweeney and wife Sarah, Erik Hanson and Vernon Hanson, great-grandchildren Lars Proffen and Jessie Mae and Jaclyn Rae Sweeney and sister Ruth Westerbeck.