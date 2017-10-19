On Friday, October 13, 2017, the Lord called His beloved son, Biff Ringgold, to be home with Him.

Biff was born April 10, 1954 to Mae Carr and Norman Ringgold of Baltimore, Maryland (both preceding him in death). As the last born of 10 children, he was always surrounded by family and love.

In 1978, He met the love of his life, Cynthia. Biff and Cynthia were married, and from this union came two children, Darius and Nikki (Dominica).

Biff spent his life educating all that would listen. His knowledge of the law and fair treatment of people was a passion of his, and that passion did not go unnoticed. He also had a heart for the homeless as he himself experienced homelessness. His passion for this community was evident in his life as he would frequently share his knowledge of the various programs that existed to assist those effected by homelessness, and he would constantly encourage those in need to put the programs and services to use.

He was a gifted artist, and he shared his gift with the world as a self-employed man creating his business Pass-It-Ink. Biff designed and distributed fliers around the DC- Metropolitan area for local business, charities, churches, etc. He also shared his gift of drawing with his only son, Darius.

Biff was a loving, fun, and care free spirit. He loved movies, music, and good times. Along with his love for drawing, Biff was also known for his love of music by many. He shared the gift of music often by placing speakers on his balcony for all to hear. Some of his favorites were Marvin Gaye, The Isley Brothers, The Dramatics, and The Temptations.