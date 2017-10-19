Ross Lee Brandstetter, 76

Ross Lee Brandstetter of Prince Frederick, MD, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, on Saturday, October 14, 2017, at the age of 76.

He was born in Sullivan, WV, on March 4, 1941, to Covey [Lilly] and Phillip E. Brandstetter.

Ross worked for Amtrack as a Parts Department Manager, retiring in 1985.

He was the beloved husband of Carolyn G. [Williams] Brandstetter. In June, 2017, they celebrated their 43rd wedding anniversary. Ross was the brother of Clifford, Charles, Roger, Phillip, Joyce Critchley, Barbara Kay O’Conner and Betty Ann Danenberg. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews and other family members.

Family invites friends to Lee Funeral Home Calvert, Owings, MD 20736, on Friday, October 20th from 5 to 8 pm; where Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, October 21st at 9 am. Interment will follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens, Waldorf, MD.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the Calvert Hospice, P O Box 838, Prince Frederick, MD 20678.