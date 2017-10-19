Allen August Yurek

My dad passed away yesterday. He was a great guy who lived a fabulous life. He wore many hats in his lifetime: Dedicated Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather, WWII Vet, Cold war Veteran, Antarctic engineer and explorer on the 1958 International Geophysical Year expedition, Inventor with several patents, musician, senior level federal employee, active with the VFW and American Legion – and this list could go on for a long time. Dad had a positive outlook to everyone he met and for everything he did. Dad, you will be missed forever.

