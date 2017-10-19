On Sunday, October 15, 2017, Marion S. Kneas, 94, of Wilmington, NC

Beloved wife of the late Lauren Kneas and son Joseph Kneas; Survived by her Daughter Janet and her Husband Hank; Granddaughters Mary, Stephanie and her Husband Patrick, Son David, Grandsons Michael, Daniel and his Wife Joyce and two Great Grandchildren Peyton and Dalton and her brother Edward Stemac and his Wife Sally.

Originally from Blytheville, Arkansas; predominantly a lifelong resident of Maryland and member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church.