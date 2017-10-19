Ernest “Lee” Bliss, 73, of Port Charlotte, FL and Huntingtown, MD, passed away on Wednesday, October 18, 2017, at his home in Huntingtown surrounded by his loving family.

Lee was born in Washington, DC, on April 18, 1944, to Alice [Krouse] and Stanley F. Bliss.

He was a United States Air Force veteran and worked as a plant foreman for the federal government. Lee enjoyed crabbing, fishing, bowling and watching the Washington Redskins.

Lee is survived by his fiancée, Marylou E. Hickman and children David Lee Bliss, Christopher Sean Bliss (Barbie) and Holly Caroline Wooten (Christopher). He was the devoted grandfather of Michael, Ethan, Ryan, Evan, Nathaniel, Christopher, Lauren, Erin, Marissa, Cora and Eliana. Lee was the brother of Wayne, Stanley, Zane, Evelyn, Wanda and Donna.

Family invites friends to Lee Funeral Home Calvert on Thursday, October 19th from 5 to 8 pm; where Funeral Services will be held on Friday, October 20th at 12 pm. Interment will follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens, Waldorf, MD.

Memorial contributions may be made in Lee’s memory to the Church by the Chesapeake, 3255 Broomes Island Road, Port Republic, MD 20676 ~ or ~ the Salvation Army, 200 Duke Street, Prince Frederick, MD 20678.