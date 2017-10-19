Martha Virginia Knott, 73, died peacefully at her home in St. Leonard, Maryland surrounded by her family and loved ones. She was born September 1, 1944 in Norfolk, VA. She was proceeded in death by her parents, Howard and Alma Walker, and two brothers Sonny Walker and Todd Paxton.

She is survived by her husband, Harry Knott, daughters, Laura Hardesty and Wendy Zurenko, son Shawn Paxton, and step children: Kevin Knott and Kelly Knott as well as 12 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Martha is also survived by her sisters, Joyce Early, Dorothy Burns, and Sandra Pitts, brother Larry Walker and numerous nieces and nephews. Martha enjoyed spending quality time with her children and grandchildren, laughing, dancing and music. She will be dearly missed by all.

A Memorial Mass will be offered on Saturday October 21, 2017, 11 AM at St, George Catholic Church, 19199 St. George Church Road, Valley Lee, MD. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Arrangements by Rausch Funeral Home, Port Republic, MD