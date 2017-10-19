Justine Rae Moschetto-Parrott, 52, of Port Republic, Maryland passed away on October 3, 2017 at home.

She was born on July 8,1065 in Cheverly, MD to GiGi and Shirley Moschetto.

Justine is survived by her daughter, Jessica Moschetto Garner Phelps, grandchildren, Eric and Nick Edwards, her parents, GiGi and Shirley Moschetto, brother Anthony Moschetto and his wife Holly, sister, Judy “Skeeter” Murray and her husband Chuck and her late brother Louise Michael Moschetto. She is also survived by nieces and nephews: Wesley, Bandon, Sierra, and Stella Murray, Tony and Joseph Moschetto, and Hannah and Logan Withem.

The family will receive friends on Monday October 16, 2017 at the Rausch Funeral Home, 4405 Broomes Island Road, Port Republic, MD from 6-7 PM where a memorial service will be held at 7 PM

Memorial contributions may be made to CAASA, P.O. Box 2104 Prince Frederick MD 20678 c/o Justine Moschetto-Parrott.