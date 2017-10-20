Waldorf Man Arrested on Gun Charges After Traffic Stop

On Sunday, October 15, 2017 at approximately 8:00 p.m., hours, Trooper First Class K. Burroughs from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack was patrolling eastbound Route 228 just west of Western Parkway, in Waldorf.

TFC Burroughs observed a silver Buick Enclave displaying a Maryland registration traveling eastbound on Route 228 just west of Western Parkway in lane 2 with an equipment violation. TFC Burroughs conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle.

TFC Burroughs made contact with the driver who was identified by his Maryland Driver’s License as Thomas Michael Pratt Jr., 35, of Waldorf.

While speaking with Pratt TFC Burroughs detected the odor of Marijuana emitting from the vehicle.

A probable cause search was conducted and TFC Burroughs located a Glock 23 .40 Caliber Handgun in the vehicle, with a loaded magazine next to it.

Pratt was placed under arrest for Handgun in Vehicle and Handgun on Person, and transported to the Charles County Detention Center for processing.

