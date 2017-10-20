VIDEO: Fire Destroys Pickup Truck in Lexington Park

October 20, 2017

On Thursday, October 20, 2017, at approximately 7:15 p.m., police and firefighters responded to Quatman Road, in Lexington Park for the report of a vehicle fire.

Emergency personnel arrived on scene to find a pickup truck in the travel portion of the roadway with the engine compartment engulfed in flames.

Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish the fire.

During the investigation, Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack determined the vehicle was unregistered. The driver was issued a citation at the scene.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.



